Donegal were beaten by Mayo in an exciting Nickey Rackard Cup Group A clash in Letterkenny on Saturday.

Mayo won by 2-14 to 0-17.

But former Donegal player Colm Breathnach believes that Donegal can still take many positives from their display, and there are a lot of good young players coming through.

Breathnach, who was match analyst with commentator Oisin Kelly, gave his reaction right after the final whistle.