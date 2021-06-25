Watch/Listen Harps Reaction: Ollie Horgan & Kosovar Sadiki

Finn Harps may have stopped their losing run at home with a 1-1 draw against Longford Town but it was a night they felt they deserved more.

Aaron Dobbs had Longford 1-0 up in the 11th minute with the referee overruling the decision of the lineman to controversially give the goal.

Tunde Owolabi levelled the tie six minutes later for Harps but Barry McNamee missed the chance to win the game for the home side as he watched his penalty saved by the Town stopper Lee Steacy.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan says the poor call by an official cost them again...

Kosovar Sadiki also spoke with Diarmaid Doherty after the game...

