Visiting restrictions at LUH to ease from Monday

Visiting restrictions are to be eased at Letterkenny University Hospital from Monday.

Saolta has confirmed that visits to patients in wards will be facilitated by appointments and will be staggered each day at 6.30pm, 7.15pm and 8pm.

Visiting at the hospital will be reintroduced from Monday.

Hospital manager, Seán Murphy says visits will be arranged by appointment to minimise the risk of COVID-19 to patients, family members and staff.

Each patient can have two named visitors. However, only one visitor for each patient can be facilitated per day and each visit can last up to 30 minutes.

To schedule a visit, the family member/visitor should contact the relevant ward before 3pm and give their name and telephone number for contact tracing purposes and to answer COVID-19 screening questions.

Visitors are asked to arrive at their scheduled visiting time to the main hospital entrance where their name will be checked and they will be asked to complete a COVID-19 Risk Assessment Form.

Children are not permitted to visit the hospital at this time unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward manager.