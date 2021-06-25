Two taken to hospital following evening crash in Ballybofey

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash in Ballybofey yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision that occurred on the Main Street at around 7:30pm.

4 people were involved, two of them, a man and a woman both aged in their 30s, were transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Meanwhile, a short time later, at around 7:50pm, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the Tullyowen area of St Johnston.

There are no reports of any injuries.