Health officials need to reconsider allowing the use of the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for younger people, according to the Taoiseach.

Micheál Martin believes the Delta variant has changed the balance of risk when it comes to using those vaccines.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee is set to examine changing the recommendations for use for younger age groups.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says that may be needed to keep up the pace of the roll-out through the summer: