Silver and Bronze for O’Donnell and Gallen

There were two medal winners for Lifford Strabane A.C. on Day 1 of the National Senior Track and Field Championships on Friday.

Brendan O'Donnell who was the defending champion in the Hammer couldn't repeat his success from last year and had to settle for silver this time around.

A throw of 61.72 metres was enough to secure another national medal after his gold last weekend at the U23 Championships.

Sean Mockler from Moycarkey Coolcroo A.C. won the event with a 67.18m throw.

In the Women's Hammer, Adrienne Gallen won bronze and also set a new Donegal record.

A 51.23m throw gave the Lifford lady a medal and another new county mark.

The winner in the category was Michaela Walsh from Swinford A.C. with a massive 62.64.

Elsewhere, Kelly McGrory of Tir Chonaill A.C. won her heat in the 400m hurdles to book her place in tomorrows final.

Her time of 59.77 was the fastest of the eight finalists.