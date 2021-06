A Donegal restaurant owner says the reopening of indoor dining cannot continue to be kicked down the road.

Cabinet is to decide on Thursday whether it will give the green light for the further opening of society in July, amid fears around the Delta variant.

Jo Daly, President of Donegal Women in Business and co-owner of Quaywest Restaurant, Donegal Town told today's Nine til Noon Show that the summer months are vital for trading to sustain the quieter winter months: