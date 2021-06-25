Lifford Stadium proposals “innovative”: Greyhound Racing Ireland

The proposals put forward by the Lifford Greyhound Racing Club to re-open the Lifford Greyhound Stadium have been described as "innovative" by the CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland.

The proposals, which state that the track and its operations will be fully self-funded, were approved by greyhound racing's Irish governing body today, and will allow for the return of racing to Lifford for the first time since August of 2019.

An important part of the funding for the deal will come through the UK Tote Group, who will operate the totes at the track.

CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland Gerard Dollard has praised the club's unique proposals...