Government can’t rely on Covid hospitalisations to decide on restrictions – Dr McCauley

The Government shouldn't rely on the number of hospitalisations associated with Covid-19 when making decisions about easing restrictions next week.

That's according to a Donegal doctor.

Cabinet is to decide on Thursday whether it will give the green light for the further opening of society in July, amid fears around the Delta variant.

The strain now accounts for a fifth of new Covid cases here.

The Transport Minister said hospital figures will be a key factor in decisions, but Chair of the Irish Medical Organisation's GP committee, Dr Denis McCauley says the variant may not lead to increased admissions: