Garda Commissioner urged to appear before Justice Committee

There's calls for the Garda Commissioner to appear before the Oireachtas Justice Committee over the handling of 999 calls from domestic violence victims.

It's after an inquiry found over 3,100 emergency calls made by victims between 2019 and last October were not followed up on by gardai.

Over a third had a valid reason for being marked as cancelled but 45 percent are now being investigated further.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has apologised to victims and says an inquiry has been established.

But Sinn Fein's justice spokesperson and South Donegal Deputy, Martin Kenny says an independent investigation needs to take place to restore trust in the force: