Donegal Rape Crisis allocated funding from RTÉ Toy Show Appeal

The Donegal Rape Crisis Centre has received funding from the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal to provide therapeutic support for young people who are survivors of sexual violence.

€6.6m was raised by the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal with €55,000 of that granted to the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre.

The project will be a first of its kind in the North West and aims to meet the need for Donegal based therapeutic support for people under the age of 14 who are survivors of sexual violence.

A creative arts therapist is to be appointed by the Rape Crisis Centre to work with young people from 12 up in Letterkenny.