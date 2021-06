A Donegal Deputy says an anomaly in the SUSI grant application system means that siblings applying for grants could find their applications delayed.

There is a facility for two siblings to link their applications, but this doesn't happen, and instead, an internal review is initiated, because the system detects a problem.

In the Dail, Deputy Thomas Pringle told Tanaiste Leo Varadkar that this year is likely to be particularly difficult, and the government needs to take action now: