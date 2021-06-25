Condemnation over potential return to roaming charges

There has been condemnation of the potential return of mobile roaming charges between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

At the moment, there are no additional roaming charges within the EU for anyone in the North - but some carriers have announced this will change, with o2 announcing that, from the 2nd of August, any data used in the Republic over 25GB will be subject to additional charges.

When asked if legislation should be introduced to stop the re-introduction of roaming charges, West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh agreed: