BJ Banda signs for Ballinamallard

Former Finn Harps and Letterkenny Rovers striker BJ Banda has signed for Irish League side Ballinamallard.

He attended training this week at Ferney Park and the club has confirmed that he has signed with the Fermanagh outfit.

Their pre-season starts on August 7.

In 2015 Banda was thrust into the limelight that would alter history and change his young life.

He came on as a sub for Finn Harps in the play-off game and flicked the extra time winning header past the Limerick goalkeeper, to promote Harps to the Premier Division.