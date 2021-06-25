Apprentice Derby win for Luke McAteer

There was double Donegal success at the Curragh on Friday evening with Luke McAteer and Oisin Orr riding winners.

McAteer won the Apprentice Derby on Beyond Happy. It was a controlled ride leading the 4/1 shot home first for trainer Jim Bolger.

The race was one of the highlights on the opening day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival.

Beyond Happy enjoys the step up trip to land a confident victory in the Bord Na Mona Recycling Apprentice Derby for Jim Bolger 👏👏@BordnaMona pic.twitter.com/vGs6dMIl5k — The Curragh Racecourse (@curraghrace) June 25, 2021

The leader in the Apprentice Championship, Dylan Browne McMonagle was in the field but didn't feature at the front on Powerful Kieran.

McMonagle won the derby twelve months previous on Tonkinese.

Oisin Orr took the final race of the day with a 25/1 success. The Donegal man was on Magic Chegaga for trainer Thomas Gibney.

That was win number 11 for Orr this season.