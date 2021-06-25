83 people registered homeless in North West

There are a total of 83 people in the North West who are homeless, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

36 of these people are in Donegal and Leitrim, while 47 people are homeless in County Sligo.

Of those who are homeless in the North West, all 83 are adults according to the report, with 17 people aged between 18 and 24, 44 people aged between 25 and 44, 21 people aged between 45 and 64, and 1 person aged over 65.

These figures compare to the total of 7,991 people who are registered as homeless in Ireland currently.

Overall figures show there were 5,843 homeless adults in May, with 2,148 of those being children nationally.

Dublin has the biggest number of homeless nationally, with 4,054 people registered as homeless in the nation's capital.