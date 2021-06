380 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health in the Republic this evening.

In the 14 days up to Midnight on Wednesday, there were 310 cases in Donegal, a 14 day incidence rate of 14.7 cases per 100,000 people, and the second highest in the state after Limerick.

That compares to a national incidence rate of 92.7.

Meanwhile, 229 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland today, with no additional Covid related deaths.