Watch: LOI Chat with Keith Cowan

Finn Harps host the Premier Division's basement side Longford Town this Friday as the Donegal club look to put some further points between themselves and the bottom two.

Ollie Horgan's chargers go into the game after two defeats in the past week to Derry City and the league leaders St Pats.

Derry meanwhile are unbeaten in their last nine games and travel to Dundalk this weekend.

In our latest League of Ireland chat Dairmaid Doherty was joined by former Harps Captain and now Dungannon Swifts player Keith Cowan.