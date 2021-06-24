Watch/Listen: The Score – 24/06/21

The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

This week on The Score, Former Finn Harps Captain Keith Cowan ahead of the Harps battle with Longford Town on Friday night in Ballybfofey.

Donegal Hurling Manager Mickey McCann, as his side start the defence of their All Ireland Nickey Rackard title on Saturday against Mayo.

92 All Ireland winner Martin McHugh runs the rule over the Ulster Championship which starts on Sunday for Donegal away to Down in Newry.

And Patsy McGonagle on the county's medal prospects at this weekend's National Senior Track and Field Championships which start on Friday in Dublin.

Listen to this week's show...

Watch show content...





