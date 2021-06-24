Scam callers continue to target Donegal

Gardaí in Donegal have reissued a warning to people following further reports of scam calls.

Gardai say they are continuing to receive reports of scam automated calls to mobile phones from fraudsters claiming to be from Government and State Agencies.

In recent days they say they have been informed of automated calls from numbers beginning 085 /087 purporting to be from the Department of Social Protection, informing the recipient that their PPS number has been compromised and requests them to Press 1 to speak with an investigator or official.

The caller is then asked to provide personal data.

People are advised to not engage with the caller, to not follow automated instructions, never disclose personal or financial information, to hang up and to not return the call.

Anyone who believes they have fallen victim to this scam should report the matter to Gardai.