The head of the HSE says the rising numbers of cases of the delta variant is a concerning trend.

It now accounts for 20 per cent of call cases detected here and is responsible for slowing down the easing of restrictions in the UK.

But Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says he's 'cautiously optimistic' that indoor dining will still reopen from July 5th.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says the progress made needs to be protected..............