The Tanaiste says NPHET's advice next week will be crucial when it comes to reopening indoor hospitality.

The restrictions are set to ease on July 5th, but that's now in doubt due to a rise in cases of the more transmissible Delta variant.

Leo Varadkar told his parliamentary party last night the strain's a "big concern" and "the final call" will follow recommendations next week.

Professor of virology at UCD, Dr Gerald Barry, says reopening indoor hospitality could further facilitate its spread: