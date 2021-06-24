Watch: Mark English to run in Germany and not Nationals this weekend

Mark English's push towards the Tokyo Olympics will see the Finn Valley man run in Germany this weekend and not defend his National 800m title.

English is on the verge of qualification for the games in Japan but needs to hit the standard time of 1:45.20 to be assured of a place.

After Tuesday's win in Sweden where he ran 1:45.60, his team felt a quality field at the World Athletics Continental Tour event in Leverkusen on Sunday could get him over the line.

Highland's Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle says this is a very important race for Mark...

Watch Patsy and Oisin discuss Mark's situation and a preview on this weekend's National Championships in Dublin....

