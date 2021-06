A Sinn Féin councillor on Derry's Waterside says the appearance of sinister posters in Newbuildings featuring a masked loyalist gunman are a deliberate attempt to stoke up tensions.

The poster says "Our forefathers fought for our freedom and rights, no border in the sea or we continue the fight".

Cllr Christopher Jackson says this is clearly provocative, and he's urging unionist leaders to condemn the posters and what he termed the threatening messages contained within them.........