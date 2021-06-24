Hugh McFadden fully aware whats at stake come Sunday

With straight knockout football, the championship will finish for either Donegal or Down this Sunday in Pairc Esler.

The winners of the preliminary round clash will go to the quarter final to face Derry while the loser will see their shortened season come to an abrupt end.

Donegal's Hugh McFadden is fully aware of what is at stake and knows Donegal will have to be on their game against the Mourne County...

The Killybegs man could be set for a midfield birth at the weekend, The Down partnership in the middle has been hit with the loss of Johnny Flynn, McFadden says Down will have adequate replacements...

The league campaign was loaded with goals across the board but Hugh feels the championship will provide a tight platform in games...