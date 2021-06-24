Higgins wants three points on return to Dundalk

Derry City head to Oriel Park on Friday evening looking to build on a superb run of results that has seen them pick up 16 points from 6 games on the road since Ruaidhri Higgins took over the reins.

Five wins and a draw at Tallaght represents a real upturn in fortunes, however the Candystripes' record at the County Louth venue is less impressive.

The last time City won in Dundalk was in 2013 when Higgins himself was pulling the strings in midfield, since then he also had a coaching capacity at the former champions.

Higgins wants three points on his return to Oriel Park...

https://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Ruaidhri-Higgins-24-06-2021.mp3

On the team front, Derry are without their form man Will Patching while Eoin Toal, Marc Walsh and Patrick Ferry are ruled out with injury.