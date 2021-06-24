GAA Preview: Martin McHugh on Donegal v Down

The Ulster Championship starts this Sunday with the first round tie of Donegal and Down in Newry kicking things off.

Having surrendered the Ulster title to Cavan in 2020, Declan Bonner’s chargers get back to Championship mode at Pairc Esler as they try to reclaim the Anglo Celt.

The winner will go to the quarter finals with home advantage against Derry while the loser will see their short season ended.

In the big match preview Oisin Kelly has been talking with 1992 All Ireland winner Martin McHugh...