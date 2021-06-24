Farren says DCC should be represented on new Mica working group

An Inishowen councillor says the new Defective Blocks Working Group being established by Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien should include Cllr Martin McDermott, the Chair of Donegal County Council's Mica Redress Committee.

Cllr Martin Farren says the authority's 37 members should be directly represented around the table at those discussions.

He says it's also important that the groups findings are analysed and implemented quickly, and the issue isn't left in Limbo while the Oireachtas is on its summer break...............