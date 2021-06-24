Everything and everything that can be done is being done for fisheries – McConalogue

The Minister for Agriculture and the Marine says anything and everything that can be done at European level is being done to find a resolution for the fishing industry.

Minister Charlie McConalogue met with representatives of the sector yesterday following a protest in Dublin.

He told today's Nine til Noon Show, that over the next number of months at European level, he will be seeking to get Ireland's fish share back.

Minister McConalogue says there have been some successes but the fishing industry remains in a difficult challenging situation: