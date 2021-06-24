Donegal Intercultural Platform to take part in €1m pilot programme

The Donegal Intercultural Platform is one of seven organisations across the country that have been selected to take part in a €1m pilot Community Development Programme.

The programme announced by Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O'Brien, will trial community led interventions that address poverty, social exclusion and inequality, and promote human rights.

The Donegal Intercultural Platform will specifically focus on helping migrants.

Minister O'Brien says it is hugely important that the voices that are most marginalised in society are given opportunities to engage and help develop activities that they know will help enhance their experiences and bring their voice to the table when decisions are being made.