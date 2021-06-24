Donegal holiday-makers 5th on national salon spend table

A software company claims that Donegal holiday-makers spend the fifth most on pre-holiday salon treatments out of any county in Ireland.

The study, which analysed how much money was spent in Irish salons over the last month, revealed that Donegal holiday-makers spent 21% more than the national average on pre-holiday beauty appointments - an average of €60 per salon visit.

The county that spent the most was Limerick, as they spent an average of €69.53 per salon trip prepping for their Summer staycations, followed by Sligo at €64.60.