Council launches Ireland’s first Remote Working for Business Strategy

Donegal County Council has launched a Remote Working for Business Strategy.

It's the first local local authority in Ireland to do so.

The strategy which has been developed by the Council's Economic Development Division will see the county making the most of the benefits that the growth in remote working is bringing to Donegal.

It aims to promote the county both nationally and internationally as the ideal location for remote working and presents a new framework that will see future activities aligned to support the development of such emerging opportunities.

In developing this strategy, the Council engaged with a wide range of stakeholders and had extensive input from various individuals and organizations who helped inform the scope, direction and intent of the strategy.

It helps solidify Donegal’s offering in terms of quality of life, the county's growing economy, digital connectivity, network of hubs and co-working spaces and available talent.

It presents five pillars or strategic objectives focusing on Workspace, Promotion, Support, Talent as well as Infrastructure and Connectivity and sets out commitments to deliver under each of these pillars.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Rena Donaghey says; the initiative is a reflection of the combined desire to transform Donegal’s economic landscape, support the development of sustainable communities, harness innovation and fulfill the vision of Donegal as the destination of choice to live, work, visit and do business in, in Ireland.....................