304 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening.

In the 14 days up to midnight on Tuesday, there were 311 cases in Donegal, an incidence rate of 195.4 per 100,000 people, the second highest in the state after Limerick.

That is compared to the national Covid-19 incidence rate of 94.2.

47 coronavirus patients are in hospital, with 13 in intensive care.

210 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in the Republic of Ireland so far.