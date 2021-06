Gardai paid a speed-camera operator €14.6 million last year - but took in less than 7.2 million in fines as a result.

GoSafe has high-viz vans throughout the country, acting on the gardai's behalf to make roads safer.

They've been employed since 2010 to check drivers' speeds.

Sinn Féin's justice spokesman, South Donegal Deputy Martin Kenny, says the contract is not good value for money: