The rollout of the National Broadband has been impacted by the pandemic.

Around 4,000 homes and businesses have been reached in the first half of this year, out of a target of 115,000 by the end of 2021.

223,000 premises have already been surveyed, and network designs for more than 174,000 premises have been developed since the project commenced.

Chairman of NBI David McCourt says the company will make up for lost time: