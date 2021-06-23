Paul Hegarty – We need to take chances or it will cost us again

As a busy week for Finn Harps comes to an end on Friday, the Ballybofey side will look to bouce back from two defeats with a positive night against Longford Town.

Harps go into the tie 8th in the Premier Division, seven points ahead of Waterford and eleven to spare on bottom side Longford.

With defeats to St Pats last Monday and Derry City the previous Friday, Paul Hegarty wants a response at Finn Park aginst a side they drew 0-0 with earlier in the campiagn.

The Harps Assistant Manager Paul Hegarty looked to that game and recapped the Pats game with Highland's Diarmaid Doherty...