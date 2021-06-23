The Ombudsman for Children’s Office received 24 complaints from Donegal last year.

The Ombudsman for Children's annual report reveals that a total of 1,187 complaints about services were received in 2020.

The Ombudsman for Children, Dr. Niall Muldoon says 24 complaints coming from Donegal is not surprising given the population spread in the county however it shows, he says that they still have to work hard to let people in the county know that they are here.

The OCO says 100% of the children who contacted them in 2020 mentioned the impact of the pandemic on their mental health of children.

Dr. Muldoon says 2020 was a devastating year for children with stories of children with additional needs regressing and the turmoil the uncertainty caused.

He says children were grappling with the digital divide and worried about parents who had lost their jobs as the pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy.

He's encouraging children, parents or those working with children in Co. Donegal to contact the OCO if they have an issue that the office may be able to resolve.