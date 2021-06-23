Mickey McCann on his Hurlers making the most of home advantage

Donegal start the defence of their Nickey Rackard All Ireland Hurling title on Saturday at the O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

They clash with Mayo, the side they beat at Croke Park last November to lift the title.

Donegal also got the better of the Connacht men in their league meeting in May.

A win for the home side would give them the advantage of getting top spot in the group but all is not lost if they suffer defeat with a game against Leitrim to come in two weeks time.

After a productive Division 2b campaign, Donegal Manager Mickey McCann says he side are now in championship mode...