McConalogue meets with fisheries representatives

Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue says he held constructive talks with representatives of the fishing industry this afternoon following the flotilla and protest in Dublin today. It followed his commitment to tour fishing ports and harbours and have discussions with fishers and local communities.

The meeting lasted two hours.

Those in attendance included Killybegs Fishermen's Organisation CEO Sean O'Donaghue and Brendan Byrne, CEO of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association.

He told reporters in Dublin today that government intervention is vital...........