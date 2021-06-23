There's been an increase in cases of Covid-19 in the North West.

34 positive cases were reported in the region on Monday.

The Director of Public Health with HSE North West says there's been a spike in cases of the virus in the border region of Donegal which Dr Anthony Breslin says is linked to a rise in cases in Derry and Strabane.

It's been confirmed that no cases of the Delta variant have been detected in the county.

Dr Breslin told today's Nine til Noon Show a short time ago that despite the easing of restrictions, it's vital public health guidance continues to be adhered to: