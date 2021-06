Fishermen have arrived in Dublin ahead of a national protest this morning.

Fishermen are protesting a drop in quota due to Brexit and the fact the deal will only allow them to catch 15% of the fish in Irish waters.

Organisations have warned up to 4,000 jobs in the fishing and processing industry could be lost.

Brendan Byrne, CEO of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association says the industry is at a cliff edge: