Calls for cross-border “double tax” to be scrapped

An organisation representing cross-border workers is calling on the Government to scrap what they are calling a "double tax" system for people who live and work from home in the Republic of Ireland, but who are employed in the North.

Normally, there is a tax credit given to cross-border workers - but this does not apply to those working from home in the Republic. This has created a problem for those working from home that has only been worsened by the pandemic.

The Cross Border Worker's Coalition called on Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe in a meeting earlier this week to extend the temporary suspension of the legislation that allows for the "double tax" situation to be made permanent, as a part of Budget 2022.

Co-chair of the coalition, Conor Dowds, says these regulations cause issues both for workers and employers....