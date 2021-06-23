Business Matters Ep 49 – Clare Ryan & Emmet Rushe

On this week's podcast, Ciaran O'Donnell speaks to Clare Ryan, co-founder and CEO of ITUS Secure Technologies who work with small and medium sized business to protect them from cyber-attacks. ITUS also help educate businesses on cyber threats which rose significantly during the pandemic.

Ciaran also talks to Emmet Rushe, owner of Rushe Fitness in Letterkenny. Emmet was a carpenter for 14 years before switching career paths in 2010. Seven years ago, he left a full-time job at the Aura Leisure Centre to set up his own business.

https://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Business-Matters-June-22nd.mp3