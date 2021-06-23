10.5% drop in PUP claims in Donegal

Just over 244,000 people are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment across the country - the lowest figure since October.

In Donegal, the figure is just under 8,200.

8,155 people in Donegal are in receipt of the payment this week, 966 fewer than last week. That's a drop of 10.5%.

The Donegal percentage drop is slightly higher than the national one, with 244,197 people claiming the payment, down 8.6% on last week's figures.

710 people in the County closed their PUP claim in Donegal this week, just under half last week's figure of 1.495, while 4,797 people in Donegal are receiving the Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit, 41 more than last week.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys says she is confident the numbers will continue to fall in the weeks ahead.