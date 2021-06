The World Health Organisation says there's a 'real chance' the Delta variant will become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland.

It comes as the chief medical officer says there's been a 'concerning increase' in cases of the strain here.

About a fifth of infections in the past week involved this variant, which is more transmissible.

A total of 284 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed here yesterday.

Dr David Nabarro, from the WHO, says the Delta variant is very concerning: