In November of last year Donegal relinquished their Ulster title to Cavan but now they want it back.

The first obstacle in the journey to reclaim the Anglo Celt Cup is Down this Sunday at Pairc Esler in Newry.

Declan Bonner says they group isn't looking past a tough test against Paddy Tally's side this weekend.

Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to that game with the Donegal Manager...