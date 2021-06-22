Tyrone boost with McShane but Cavan may be too soon for Canavan

By
admin
-
Cathal McShane back in full training

Cathal McShane could be set to return to action for Tyrone ahead of their upcoming Ulster Championship campaign.

The former All-Star forward has been out since picking up an ankle injury in February of last year.

Joint-manager Fergal Logan says McShane is back in full training ahead of their opener against Cavan next month.

Darragh Canavan is in a race against time to be recover from the ankle injury he sustained against Kerry in last week's league semi-final.

Logan feels the Cavan game may come to soon for him...

After a disappointing performance and result against Kerry in the league semi final, the Tyrone boss says they have to make the most of the weeks leading into championship...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR