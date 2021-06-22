Sligo draw at Derry is disappointing for Shane Blaney

Shane Blaney is of the view that Sligo Rovers should have left the Brandywell with the win rather than a share of spoils in the 1-1 draw with Derry City on Monday.

Apart from the closing stages, the Donegal man feels they weren’t troubled for most part of the game.

Ronan Boyce got the equaliser for Derry after Jordan Gibson had put Sligo ahead.

Having been top of the table going into the mid-season break ,The Bit o’ Red have dropped to third, two points of St Pat’s and Shamrock Rovers.

Blaney sees it as a disappointing result and says Sligo need to start finishing of teams when in front…