Rodden, Bradley Walsh & Logue make Harps debut – Reaction

Finn Harps went down to table toppers St Patrick's Athletic in Monday night's Premier Division clash at Richmond Park.

Ronan Coughlan scored twice in Pat's 4-1 win while Adam Foley scored for Harps again, that's now eight for the Harps striker.

With Dundalk beating Drogheda, Harps drop to 8th in the table, seven points ahead of Waterford and eleven to spare on bottom side Longford who they play next in Ballybofey on Friday.

Young Harps players Luke Rudden, Joel Bradley-Walsh and Nathan Logue made their senior debuts in Monday's game.

The trio spoke with Nigel Hegarty of Finn Harps Media after the game...