Donegal Doctor Denis McCauley says it is not a matter of if but of when the Delta variant becomes the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The strain accounted for 20% of new covid cases in Ireland last week which Dr Tony Holohan says is concerning.

Dr McCauley who is Chair of the IMO's GP Committee says its vital people continue to comply with public health guidelines to combat the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant: